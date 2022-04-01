SpiceJet launches Delhi-Pantnagar daily direct flights

SpiceJet on Friday announced daily direct flights between New Delhi and Pantnagar (in Uttarakhand) beginning April 8.

According to Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet, the new service will be beneficial to both the tourists and residents in the state, as well as help in reviving the travel and tourism sector. It would also aid the local economy.

The airline’s Q-400 aircraft will be deployed on this route. Bookings are open through the company’s website, mobile app and through online travel portals and travel agents., it said in a statement.