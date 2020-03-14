SpiceJet signs tripartite MoU with GHIAL, Ras-Al-Khaimah International Airport

Work in the time of Corona
SpiceJet has signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) and Ras-Al-Khaimah International Airport, UAE, to boost agro product exports and aid farmers in transporting agricultural products.
The MoU was signed at ‘Wings India 2020’ in Hyderabad, the company said in a statement.
This is in line with the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s (MoCA) Krishi Udaan scheme. The MoU aims at promoting export of agro products such as mango, okra, chillies, curry leaf, herbs, other fruits and vegetables, spices, floriculture, livestock, animal husbandry, dairy, marine and seafood products from India to United Arab Emirates and neighbouring countries via Hyderabad.
The operations are expected to start from April 2020 onwards.
Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said: “This partnership will immensely help boost farmer’s income by providing them ready access to international markets, strengthen the government’s ‘Krishi Udaan Scheme’ and promote export of agro products from India”.
Under this collaboration, a dedicated freight corridor will be created to leverage agro and farming sector potential from centrally located Telangana and the neighbouring regions. This will also give direct marketing access and open-up new opportunities for both export and import that would benefit the farming community in India.
Besides, special arrangements are being made for handling livestock both at exporting and destination airports.
