SpiceJet to operate daily flight to Heathrow from Sept 1

SpiceJet will operate a daily service from India to London Heathrow from September 1.
This service is under the ‘bubble arrangement’ between India and the United Kingdom, and will be effective up to the end of the summer schedule (till October 23) this year. The flight may be extended when regular international flight operations resume.
“The Company is also in advance discussion to secure slots for the winter schedule for regular operations,” the airline said in a communication to the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Operations under a ‘bubble’ mean that only specific categories of passengers like NRIs, those holding long-term visas for the UK, and some others will be able to board the flights.
The airline recently wet-leased an Airbus A-330 New Engine Option from a Portugal-based company to operate a flight between Amsterdam and Bengaluru and onwards to Hyderabad.
SpiceJet’s current fleet has Boeing 737 and Bombardier aircraft, which do not have the capacity to fly non-stop to London.
On July 24, the airline informed the BSE that it had been designated as an Indian carrier to fly between India and the UK.
It is only after an airline is designated as a carrier to fly by the government that it can apply for permission to fly on foreign routes.
India and the UK have signed a limited open-sky policy which allows airlines from both sides to fly as many flights as they like between any points in India and the UK other than from Delhi and Mumbai.
At the moment, Air India is the only Indian carrier operating multiple flights a week between India and the UK. From the UK side, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic earlier operated regular flights to various destinations in India. For example, before the lockdown, British Airways, was operating twice-a-day flight between Delhi and London.
