States that make land available will get priority in Railway projects: Goyal

Prioritise railway investments in States that make land available, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said after reviewing projects.

He called upon States to review and prioritise their Railway projects while giving due importance to freight, keeping in mind the economic development.

The Minister suggested disbursing funds through letters of credit to optimally utilise working capital.

The Minister chaired a meeting on Thursday to review 17 large-size infrastructure projects in the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

At the meeting, Ministers and senior officials assessed critical projects with important socio-economic and industrial significance. A total of 36 issues in the 17 projects, with total anticipated investment of ₹32,910 crore, were reviewed.

These include BPCL’s Petroleum and Petrochemical projects in Rasayani, Maharashtra which has an anticipated investment of ₹7,000 crore, implementation of ₹1,800 transmission project in Jharkhand; and 280-km railway project for Londa–Miraj track doubling with an estimated investment of ₹2,436 crore.