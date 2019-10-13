Logistics

Tamil Nadu biggest beneficiary of Sewa service trains

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 13, 2019 Published on October 13, 2019

To be launched on October 15, it ensures better last-mile connectivity between smaller towns

Taking a cue from the Udaan service connecting smaller cities by flights, the Railways will introduce 10 Sewa Service trains to ensure better last-mile connectivity between smaller towns in short distance of less than 120 km.

Tamil Nadu will be the biggest beneficiary in the first set of launches to be done on October 15. Out of the ten trains to be flagged off, three are in Tamil Nadu and Southern Railway jurisdiction.

The trains to be flagged off are: Palani-Coimbatore (116 km), Pollachi-Coimbatore (47 km), Karur-Salem (96 km), Murkongselek-Dibrugarh (113 km), Delhi-Shamli (111 km), Bhubaneshwar-Navagarh Town (85 km), Kota-Jhalawar City (88 km), Vadnagar-Mehsana (37 km), Asarwa-Himmatnagar (82 km) and Yeshwanthpur-Tumkur (59 km).

Indian Railways
