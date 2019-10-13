Tamil Nadu biggest beneficiary of Sewa service trains

Taking a cue from the Udaan service connecting smaller cities by flights, the Railways will introduce 10 Sewa Service trains to ensure better last-mile connectivity between smaller towns in short distance of less than 120 km.

Tamil Nadu will be the biggest beneficiary in the first set of launches to be done on October 15. Out of the ten trains to be flagged off, three are in Tamil Nadu and Southern Railway jurisdiction.

The trains to be flagged off are: Palani-Coimbatore (116 km), Pollachi-Coimbatore (47 km), Karur-Salem (96 km), Murkongselek-Dibrugarh (113 km), Delhi-Shamli (111 km), Bhubaneshwar-Navagarh Town (85 km), Kota-Jhalawar City (88 km), Vadnagar-Mehsana (37 km), Asarwa-Himmatnagar (82 km) and Yeshwanthpur-Tumkur (59 km).