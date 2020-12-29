Tata Sons to take control of Air Asia India

Tata Sons Ltd has acquired an additional 32.67 per cent stake in Air Asia India for $37.6 million. This takes Tatas stake in the Indian airline to 83.6 per cent. There will be a Call Option regarding Air Asia's remaining 16.33 per cent stake, exercisable by Tata Sons exercisable at any time after the transaction is completed.

In addition, there will also be a Put Option exercisable by Air Asia in two tranches, with the first tranche being exercisable from 1 March 2022 until 30 May 2022, and the second tranche being exercisable from 1 October 2022 to 31 December 2022.

According to regulatory filings by Air Asia Bhd, the total consideration in respect of the options granted for Air Asia's remaining 16.33 per cent stake shall be $18.8 million.

AirAsia said that since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the aviation industry has been one of the hardest-hit sectors. Airlines around the world have cancelled flights, and grounded planes and AAI is no exception. Due to this, the Directors expect further capital requirements for AirAsia India.

In 2014, AirAsia Group entered into a joint venture with Tata Sons for 49:51 per cent partnership. The two companies had planned to operate a budget airline in India with a paid-up capital of Rs 15,000,000,000.

However, for the past few fiscals, the airline has been surrounded by financial woes-the covid-19 pandemic was a new hit for the airline with its hub in Bangalore, India.

AirAsia Group, too, is facing turbulence. It recently announced culling its operations in Japan, too.

"The share of losses over the years have resulted in the carrying value of the investment at the date of transaction to be Nil. The Proposed Disposal will therefore result in a gain on disposal of USD37,660,000 in Q4 2020 at both AirAsia Investment Limited and consolidated group level. The net assets and cash balance of AirAsia Investment Limited will also increase by the same amount immediately after this cash disposal exercise," AirAsia added.

From the money received from the sale of its Indian business, the Company plans to use the funds "as working capital in Q1 2021," it said.

"As India is a non-core market for AirAsia (being a non-ASEAN country), the Company will continue to regularly reassess its business strategies and dispose of non-core investments to augment its liquidity. This transaction will reduce cash burn of the Company in the short term and allow AirAsia to concentrate on recovery of its key ASEAN markets in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines in the long run," it said.