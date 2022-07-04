Tatas to enhance Air India’s operational efficiency

Tata Group has taken a step towards transforming Air India’s customer experience and operational effectiveness by deploying technology solutions from Amadeus as part of the carrier’s revitalisation.

Air India is implementing the full Amadeus Altéa PSS suite, including components ranging from revenue management, revenue accounting, retailing, and merchandising, website, mobile and frequent flyer programme management.

The platform delivers a modern reservations solution to customers and travel partners. The advanced system will also equip Air India with technology that will enhance its operational efficiency.

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India, said, “In line with the vision laid out by the Tata Group Chairman. N Chandrasekeran, to make Air India a world class airline, we are adopting several cutting-edge technology solutions to transform Air India’s customer experience. Amadeus Altéa PSS is the first of many such initiatives to transform Air India. We look forward to working with the teams at Amadeus to deliver on our vision.”

Air India planes are parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Tata Sons, India's oldest and largest conglomerate, will be the new owner of the country's debt-laden national carrier Air India. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) | Photo Credit: MANISH SWARUP

Cyril Tetaz, Executive Vice-President, Altéa, Amadeus, said, “We are honored to be the technology partner for Air India as the carrier undergoes an ambitious transformation. India is an important market for Amadeus and we have our second largest R&D centre located there. This will enable close innovation with Air India. Our advanced technology solutions will provide the building blocks for Air India to deliver smooth experiences for its passengers.”

The initial PSS cutover took place in late May and a midterm roadmap was agreed upon to support the airline’s transformation ahead. Air India has a fleet of 117 aircraft, and in addition to a robust domestic network, the carrier occupies a unique international footprint ranging across geographies, including North America, Europe and the Middle East.