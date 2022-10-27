Kolkata, October 27

Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd has bagged a contract to supply standard gauge ballast less track for Indore Metro Rail project for an estimated ₹253 crore.

The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MPMRCL) opened the financial bids for the contract package IN-08 where Texmaco is the lowest bidder beating ₹262.32 crore bid of Larsen & Turbo Ltd (L&T). The other bidders were Vijay Nirman Company Pvt. Ltd. and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL), which could not qualify for the eligibility criteria and tender terms.

As per the tender, the work’s scope includes designing, supplying, installing, testing and commissioning the ballast less track of standard gauge for the Indore Metro Yellow Line. The tender notice for these works was issued in February this year with an approximate value of ₹238 crore and a period of 1,274 days (approximate 3.5 years) for completion.

The value of the project is ₹252 crore where the root length is 32 km and track length 70 km, which includes complete supply of rails, fasteners, turnout and buffer stops. The line is supposed to be 33.53 km long making a ring line to connect Palasia - Railway Station - Rajwara-Airport - Bhawarsala - MR10 - Palasia with 30 stations, the release said.

“It re-establishes Texmaco’s rich and successful experience in projects related to Metro Rail including laying of ballast less tracks and associated work,” UV Kamath, Managing Director of Bright Power, EPC Division of Texmaco Rail & Engineering said in the statement.