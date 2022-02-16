Thiruvananthapuram airport launches lounge facility

The TRV International Airport Ltd (TIAL), Thiruvananthapuram, under the Adani Group, has announced opening of ‘The Bird,’ an all-new lounge facility ‘to elevate the comfort level of guests and ensure them a seamless airport experience.’

A company spokesman said here that the lounge is located at level 1 of the international terminal, near gate number 5, covers an area of 276 sq m and has 68 seats. Every guest can find a preferred form of relaxation among the premium services on offer and can have a pleasant time waiting at the airport.

The lounge has stylish interiors which accentuate height, light and space and offers personalised services with attention to detail. It is open 24/7 and provides seamless WiFi connectivity, a business centre, and a flight information display system, among others. Live counters and buffet for South, North Indian and continental cuisine are other attractions.

‘Voice of Customer’ award

Earlier, TIAL was honoured with ‘The Voice of the Customer’ award by the Airports Council International (ACI) for demonstrating relentless efforts in gathering feedback on customer needs in 2021 and providing the best-in-class travel experience. The ACI recognition acknowledges continued efforts of airports for their focus on passengers concerns and ensuring that their voices were heard during the pandemic in 2021. Some of the initiatives launched by TIAL include contactless features such as Common Use Self-Service kiosks to check in and self-generate boarding pass and baggage tag; re-arrangement of seats to maintain social distancing; and installation of plexiglass to minimise face-to-face interactions. Besides, the airport has also set up an additional 50 machines for rapid PCR testing of a single planeload of passengers on the go as well as sufficient counters.

First Class on Emirates

Emirates is the first international carrier to have started First Class services on the Dubai-Thiruvananthapuram sector from February 6. the spokesman said.

Emirates is deploying its wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class cabin configuration offering eight seats in First Class, 42 in Business Class and 185 in Economy Class. Travellers from Thiruvananthapuram can experience Emirates’ First Class product on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Flight EK 523 departs Thiruvananthapuram at 04:30 hours local time and arrives in Dubai at 07:15 hours local time. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, Flight EK 522 will depart Dubai at 21.40 hours and arrive in Thiruvananthapuram at 03:10 hours the following day.