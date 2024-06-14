Railway freight wagons maker Titagarh Rail Systems has commenced production of trainsets, as part of a contract with China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation, for the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation.

The production of trainsets for the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) Phase 2 Yellow Line project marks a significant milestone in Kolkata-based Titagarh Rail Systems (TRSL)‘s ongoing contribution to India’s urban transportation infrastructure, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

“The contract between BMRCL and CRRC (China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation) Nanjing Puzhen Co, signed in December, 2019, encountered challenges, which led to delays in meeting the original deadlines. To address the delay in the rolling stock supply, CRRC sought additional time and subsequently entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Titagarh Rail Systems,” TRSL said, adding under this MoU, it is manufacturing the trainsets at its state-of-the-art facility in West Bengal’s Uttarpara.

Under the agreement with BMRCL, the company is responsible for producing 34 of the 36 trainsets needed for the Yellow Line at its advanced manufacturing facility. Only two trainsets, comprising 12 coaches, will be manufactured in China.

In order to meet the specific requirements of the project, Titagarh Rail has established a dedicated stainless steel production line at its facility. Production began and the first trainset is slated for delivery in August, 2024.

TRSL, formerly Titagarh Wagons, is India’s largest manufacturer of freight rolling stock. Its Bharatpur facility in Rajasthan manufactures wagons.

Notably, the company is rapidly diversifying with the manufacture of passenger rail systems. It is also developing driverless metro trains in a tie-up with ABB India, the Indian arm of Swiss-Swedish power and automation group ABB.