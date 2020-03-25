Logistics

Train Travel post April 14: only online booking allowed

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 25, 2020 Published on March 25, 2020

Railways has decided to shut down ticket reservation through counters till April 14 . Those who want to book for travel after April 14 have to book through online, through Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) .

In a related move, IRCTC informed train passengers that they can probably save money by not applying for ticket cancellation for those trains that have been cancelled by the national transporter till April 14.

The rules are designed in a manner that people who cancel their tickets may lose money, said a source.

Published on March 25, 2020
coronavirus
Indian Railways
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Moody’s places GMR Hyderabad International Airport’s corporate family rating on review