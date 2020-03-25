Train Travel post April 14: only online booking allowed

Railways has decided to shut down ticket reservation through counters till April 14 . Those who want to book for travel after April 14 have to book through online, through Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) .

In a related move, IRCTC informed train passengers that they can probably save money by not applying for ticket cancellation for those trains that have been cancelled by the national transporter till April 14.

The rules are designed in a manner that people who cancel their tickets may lose money, said a source.