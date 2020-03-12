Travel industry start twitter campaign against Tax on tour packages

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
Indian travel industry players have started a Twitter campaign called ‘save the travel industry’, urging the government to roll back the Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on outbound travel packages.
The Union Budget this year introduced a change in Section 206C of the IT Act with regards to Tax Collected at Source (TCS), to levy five per cent tax on overseas remittance and sale of outbound packages.
On Thursday, #SaveTheTravelIndustry started trending on Twitter.
“#savetravelindustry Don’t kill the Indian travel industry – let money flow in, not out of India. Save the travel industry, remove TCS. Let the economy grow and earn.” Rukmini Sarkar tweeted.
Travmic Tours & Events tweeted: @travmictours #savetravelindustry For once I wish the government will wake up and see what the travel industry is going through. Save the Travel agents stop the TCS. With everything going on COVID19, TCS will be the last nail in the coffin.
Speaking to BusinessLine, Rupal Shukla, Founder of Tierra Travel said, “This is a collective effort made by the travel industry players to try and save it from dying. With the scare of coronavirus, the industry is anyway in deep trouble.”
BusinessLine had reported that while this would mean greater compliance in the travel industry, it would add as a massive dampener as it could mean that the industry players could pass on the TCS to the customers and make the outbound travel five per cent costlier.
A month ago, Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) had urged the government to roll back the budget proposal to collect five per cent income tax at source from outbound travellers as this gives unfair advantage to foreign travel firms.
Shukla added, “We pay our taxes, and so do our employees. This regime is going to motive customers to use international websites like Booking.com or pay at the hotel. With this, the government is losing out on revenue and the industry is losing out on customers.”
Loveleen Multani Arun, who runs Panache World in Bangalore, said, “This collective burden of TCS, slowdown, and coronavirus is going to lead to massive losses in the industry. Players like us do not have funding from big investors. We will have to resort to downsizing the number of employees.” Shukla too is considering downsizing.
Meanwhile, no-frill carrier IndiGo on Wednesday had cautioned against a weak quarter due to the impact of coronavirus, and rupee decline. The no-frills carrier has seen a decline of 15-20 per cent in daily bookings on a week-on-week basis due to coronavirus.
The carrier informed the exchanges that it has been severely hit due to the outbreak of coronavirus in January and February 2020.
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
It has turned 13 railway stations ‘energy neutral’
How two start-ups use the Internet of Things to provide smart solutions for water related problems
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
Watch out, ready some buffer cash — not all insurers may now cover Covid-19 expenses
The FAQs released by the Income Tax Department clarifies many questions regarding the scheme
The perpetual bonds issued by the bank stand written down permanently, in full, says RBI
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...