Ahmedabad, Oct 1 India will see an emergence of the twin city concept that suits the global business requirements, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after travelling from Gandhinagar to Ahmedabad on the newly-inaugurated semi-high speed train Vande Bharat between Gandhinagar and Mumbai Central on Friday.

Modi boarded the train on Friday to reach Kalupur junction in Ahmedabad, from where he travelled in the newly-inaugurated Phase-I of Ahmedabad Metro train to reach the venue of his public rally in the western part of the city.

With addition of the Metro rail, Modi said, Ahmedabad will emerge as the hub of multi-modal transportation systems.

Twin city development

“Gandhinagar-Ahmedabad is the ideal example of twin city development. Gujarat will see emergence of many other twin cities. Besides the expansion and development of existing old cities, the newer cities are also being created to suit the global business requirements,” Modi said.

“We have to constantly modernise our cities with changing times and changing needs. We work to ensure seamless connectivity in the country, “ he said.

He said till now we talked of the twin cities of New York-New Jersey, but Gujarat will see several other twin cities like Anand - Nadiad, Bharuch - Ankleshwar, Valsad - Vapi, Surat - Navsari, Vadodara - Halol-Kalol, Morbi - Vankaner, Mehsana - Kadi. These twin cities will strengthen Gujarat’s identity.

Anti-collision system

The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat train is equipped with indigenous KAVACH technology a Train Collision Avoidance System technique.

The train reaches the speed of 0 to 100 km per hour in 52 seconds and is equipped with sliding footsteps, touch free sliding doors along with automatic plug doors for the convenience of passengers.

The train also has modern techniques like GSM/GPRS are used for monitoring of AC, coach control management system, and communication and feedback with control centre and maintenance staff.

For the convenience of disabled passengers, the seat number is also engraved in Braille script, so that such passengers can easily reach their seats.

This train has Level-II Safety Integration Certification for better train control management, 4 platform side cameras including rear view camera outside the coach, aspiration based fire detection and suppression system in all coaches and aerosol in electrical cubicles and toilets. Better fire safety measures like fire detection and suppression system have also been implemented.

Made at the cost of just ₹100 crore, this train is built at almost half the cost of an imported train with similar features. .

