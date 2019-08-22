Vistara launches daily service to Dubai

Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, has inaugurated its daily service between Mumbai and Dubai, making the city the airlines’ second international destination in its network.

Earlier this month, Vistara started its international operations with daily flights to Singapore from Delhi and Mumbai. Vistara will also begin flight operations to its third international destination -- Bangkok -- from August 27.

The maiden Mumbai-Dubai flight departed on Wednesday and it landed in Dubai at approximately 6 pm, Vistara chief executive officer Leslie Thng told a press meet here on Thursday.

The return fares are being offered at an introductory price of approximately Rs 17,820.

“We are very excited to start our service to Dubai, a city that is home to millions of Indians, place of business for many Indian corporations and is also the most-preferred holiday destination for so many people,” Leslie said.

During its maiden flight to Dubai, Vistara celebrated the occasion with all the passengers on the flight. To make their experience equally memorable, the airline presented them with a gift bag of memorabilia and chocolates.

The passengers were welcomed in Dubai with a special celebratory event organised by the Dubai Airports in the presence of Eugene Barry, Executive Vice President — Commercial, Dubai Airports.

Vistara now connects 27 destinations, operates over 1,200 flights a week served by a fleet of 23 Airbus A320 and seven Boeing 737-800NG aircraft, and has flown more than 16 million customers since starting operations in 2015.