Vistara's enrolment in Tata Neu will take time: CCO Deepak Rajawat

Vistara's enrolment in Tata Group's super app Tata Neu will take time as both the entities are working on a model on how a passenger's loyalty points can be used on the other, the airline's Chief Commercial Officer Deepak Rajawat said.

Tata Neu, which was launched on April 7, gives loyalty points "Neu" to its customers for every purchase on the app. Similarly, Vistara has a frequent flyer programme called "Club Vistara" and it gives "CV points" to its passengers for every purchase

Tata Group's AirAsia India is already on Tata Neu. However, the group's other three airlines — Vistara, Air India and Air India Express — have not joined Tata Neu as yet. Last week, Air India submitted an application with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to merge AirAsia India with itself. It is not clear if and when Vistara and Air India will be merged.

On whether Neu points could be used to buy tickets on Vistara or if CV points could be used to buy products on the Tata Neu app, Rajawat told PTI, “Our model is not finalised yet. Tata group companies that are giving these (Neu) points and how it will burn on Vistara (to buy air tickets) is something we are working on.”

“However, Club Vistara is here to stay,” he said.

Rajawat said, "Most of the major brand companies like Vistara and Titan are working closely to come to a stage of enrolling on that platform (Neu app)."

When asked by when Vistara will be part of Tata Neu, he said, "We are working but it will take time because the system integration and those (other) things have to take place."

Vistara's partnership with five airlines — United Airlines, Japan Airlines, Lufthansa, Air Canada and Singapore Airlines — gives an "earn-and-burn" facility to frequent flyer program members, he mentioned. Earn-and-burn means frequent flyer program members of the two partner airlines can earn the points while travelling on any of the two carriers and use the points to buy tickets on any of the two airlines. Apart from the aforementioned five airlines, Club Vistara is currently in partnership with 35 non-aviation companies that are in segments such as car rental, retail, health, dining and hotels.