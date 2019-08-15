Vizag Port handles 23.70 million tonnes in first quarter

Visakhapatnam, August 15

The Visakhapatnam Port has handled 23.70 million tonnes of cargo in the first quarter of the year as against 21.52 million tonnes during the corresponding period last financial year, according to Deputy Chairman P. L. Haranadh.

He was addressing the Port staff, Port users and other stakeholders here on the Independence Day after hoisting the National Flag. He said the growth was made possible with the co-operation of all the stakeholders.

There was substantial increase in the volumes of iron ore and pellets, crude and petroleum products, coking coal and container cargo.

Haranadh said the 12 major Ports in the country had handled 236 million tonnes during the first quarter against 232 million tonnes during the previous year and Vizag Port was third in the country.

Ongoing projects

He then spoke about the ongoing projects in the Port like the extension of the container terminal at a cost of ₹633 crores to be completed in another two years, the construction and strengthening of berths, and pollution control measures in the Port.

The other projects underway are the covered cargo facilities costing ₹90 crore per annum and a cruise terminal for₹77 crore to promote tourism in the city.