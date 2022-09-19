WB Govt approves issuance of Letter of Intent to APSEZ for Tajpur Port development

West Bengal Government has accorded approval for issuance of Letter of Intent by West Bengal Maritime Board for development of the Tajpur Port to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ). The port would entail an investment of around ₹15,000 crore and the related port led infrastructure development would involve another ₹10,000 crore, said a press statement issued by the Government.

Once functional, the port will improve regional logistics and export efficiency of the State and unlock huge industrial and economic opportunities.

Developing port

The State Government had decided to invite expression of interest to develop Tajpur Port in the district of Purba Medinipur in West Bengal. Accordingly, the RFP for development of Tajpur Port on ‘design, build, operate and transfer model’ was published in October 2021.

APSEZ had emerged as the highest bidder (H-1) against the Request For Proposal (RFP) floated by the State Industry, Commerce and Enterprises Department.

“Following the technical and financial evaluation and completion of all formalities, the Cabinet today, 19th September 2022, accorded approval for Issuance of Letter of Intent by West Bengal Maritime Board for development of the Tajpur Port to the successful bidder Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, who were the highest bidder (H-1) against the Request For Proposal (RFP) floated for the development of the port,” the release said.

The Tajpur Port, which is located around 170 km from Kolkata, has a deep draft of 12.1m with 18 km channel and with a tidal support of 3.9m leading to a net 16m draft facility enabling large cape size vessels of one lakh DWT. The project would involve a total investment of around ₹25,000 crores and create 25,000 jobs directly and more than one lakh jobs indirectly.

New Era

“This deep sea port will usher in a new era of growth in the State, including in the hinterland areas. The greenfield port will provide quick access to the world markets to Bengal based industries. In fact, all the Eastern States and North-East India will be benefited from the dramatically improved connectivity of the port through highways and integrated inland waterways,” it said.

It will also be linked to the industrial and economic corridor from Dunkuni to Raghunathpur, being developed by the State.