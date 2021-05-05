Second Covid wave pulls down ‘total active jobs’ by 31% in April

Dampened by yet another surge in Covid-19 cases and lockdowns in various States across the country, active jobs registered a massive 31 per cent drop in April compared to the previous month.

The total count of white collar jobs that were active, refreshed and accepting applicants in April 2021 barely touched the 2 lakh mark, compared to the 2.9 lakh mark in March 2021, reveals the latest report from specialist staffing firm, Xpheno.

‘Signs of panic response’

“The current drop of 31 per cent shows signs of a panic response that is way above the 18 per cent drop witnessed in the March-April period last year. The drop in active jobs will have to be monitored further to see if it will correct itself in the short-term or trigger a further drop curve like in Q1 of FY2021, after the pandemic broke out,” Kamal Karanth, co-founder Xpheno, told BusinessLine.

The overall drop in active jobs in April was driven by sharp drops across all key industries. The technology sector registered a collective drop of 29 per cent in active job openings in the month. The sharpest drop was seen in the internet enabled services sector at 35 per cent over the previous month followed by the software sector at 32 per cent, while the IT services sector saw a 23 per cent drop over the previous month.

Hiring in Metros

The top 5 Metros — Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai collectively put out over 86,000 active job openings in April 2021, a drop of over 32000 jobs over March 2021. Mumbai registered the sharpest drop in active job counts at 40 per cent, followed by Chennai at 33 per cent, Delhi at 27 per cent and Bengaluru at 25 per cent. Bengaluru retained its position as top contributor of overall active jobs in April.