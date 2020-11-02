Manufacturing PMI at a 13-year high of 58.9 in October

A day after many high frequency economic indicators showed impressive numbers, the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the month of October reached nearly 13-year high of 58.9. However, employment is yet to show the same kind of growth.

Manufacturing has a share of around 15 per cent in India’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP). Despite low share, it is considered to be giving maximum employment — directly or indirectly.

Manufacturing sector conditions continued to improve in October, with companies raising output to the greatest extent in 13 years amid robust sales growth, says IHS Markit the agency which tabulates PMI on the basis of responses from purchasing managers associated with around 400 manufacturers.

The panel is stratified by detailed sector and company workforce size, based on contributions to GDP. Survey responses are collected in the second half of each month and indicate the direction of change compared to the previous month. The index is the sum of the percentage of ‘higher’ responses and half the percentage of ‘unchanged’ responses. The indices vary between 0 and 100 — a reading above 50 indicates an overall increase compared to the previous month, and below 50 an overall decrease.

Commenting on the latest survey results, Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit, said that levels of new orders and output at Indian manufacturers continued to recover from the Covid-19 induced contractions seen earlier in the year, with the PMI results for October highlighting historically-sharp monthly rates of expansion. Companies were convinced that the resurgence in sales will be sustained in the coming months, as indicated by a strong upturn in input buying amid restocking efforts. Also, confidence towards the year-ahead outlook for production improved as firms hoped that fewer Covid19 cases and the reopening of other businesses could boost output growth.

“There was disappointing news on the employment front though, with October seeing another reduction in payroll numbers. Survey participants that noted job shedding mentioned having observed containment measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019,” she said.

GST collections

On Sunday, the Government said that GST collection in October (collected for sales in September) recorded over 10 per cent growth to reach ₹1.05 lakh crore. At the same time, power consumption saw a growth of 13 per cent while petrol and diesel sales rose by over 4 and 6.6 per cent respectively during the month. Car companies saw growth in sales ranging between 1 to 17.6 per cent. Railway freight also registered a growth of nearly 15 per cent.

Talking about Manufacturing PMI, IHS Markit said the latest reading of the index pointed to the strongest improvement in the health of the sector in over a decade. Growth was led by the intermediate goods category, but there were also robust expansions in the consumer and investment goods sub-sectors. Manufacturers indicated that the ongoing relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions, better market conditions and improved demand helped them to secure new work in October. Moreover, the upturn in sales was the strongest since mid-2008. New export orders likewise rose at a quicker pace, one that was the most pronounced in close to six years.

