Manufacturing PMI improved to 47.2 in June, butbusiness conditions continue to deteriorate

Alexa please start the engine: The new Honda City with new characteristics
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Factories in India saw some improvement, as the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 47.2 in June as against 30.8 in May.
Still, as IHS Markit says, business conditions continue to deteriorate amid regional lockdown extensions. This is the global agency that prepares the PMI on the basis of responses from purchasing managers associated with around 400 manufacturers. The panel is stratified by a detailed sector and company workforce size, based on contributions to GDP.
Survey responses are collected in the second half of each month and indicate the direction of change compared to the previous month. The index is the sum of the percentage of ‘higher’ responses and half the percentage of ‘unchanged’ responses. The indices vary between 0 and 100, with a reading above 50, indicating an overall increase compared to the previous month, and below 50, an overall decrease.
Manufacturing has a share of around 15 per cent in India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Despite low share, it is considered to be giving maximum employment, directly or indirectly.
Commenting on the latest survey results, Eliot Kerr, Economist at IHS Markit, said India’s manufacturing sector moved towards stabilisation in June, with both output and new orders contracting at much softer rates than seen in April and May. However, the recent spike in new coronavirus cases and the resulting lockdown extensions have seen demand continue to weaken. “Should case numbers continue rising at their current pace, further lockdown extensions may be imposed, which would likely derail a recovery in economic conditions and prolong the woes of those most severely affected by this crisis,” he said.
The report accompanying the survey result revealed that despite the rise in index, the latest reading pointed to a third successive monthly decline in the health of the manufacturing sector, albeit one that was far softer than that registered in April and May. Contributing to the further deterioration was another sharp contraction in output at the end of the second quarter. Panellists continued to suggest that coronavirus-related restrictions had constrained production capacity. That said, the rate of contraction eased considerably from May and was the softest since an expansion in March.
Another key factor behind the decline in operating conditions was the further decrease in new business during June. The latest contraction extended the current sequence of falling sales to three months, although the pace of reduction decelerated to the slowest since the lockdown measures were imposed in March. Overall, demand received little support from international markets, with new export orders falling for the fourth month in a row.
Although the rate of decline eased to the softest since March, it remained sharp overall. When explaining the reduction in demand, panellists often cited the Covid pandemic. In line with the continued deterioration in demand conditions, Indian goods producers recorded a further reduction in employment during June. Despite easing from May’s survey record, the rate of workforce contraction remained among the quickest since data collection began in March 2005.
Looking forward, firms remained positive towards the 12-month business, with sentiment strengthening to a four-month high. That said, the degree of optimism remained far weaker than the historical average amid fears of a prolonged economic downturn due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
A new national roadmap envisages a de-carbonising paradigm for the transport sector. V Rishi Kumar reports
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Talbros Automotive Components at current levels.
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...