Seven mega textile parks, under the ₹4,445-crore PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (MITRA) scheme, will be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, MP and UP,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced in a tweet.

“PM MITRA mega textile parks will boost the textiles sector in line with 5F (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign) vision. Glad to share that PM MITRA mega textile parks would be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, MP and UP,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet on Friday.

The Union Cabinet had given its clearance for seven parks under the PM MITRA scheme back in October 2021. The Textiles Ministry had shortlisted 18 proposals from 13 States and had assessed them through several stages of evaluation using the `challenge’ method.

Other States that had expressed interest include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Punjab and Rajasthan.

“The PM MITRA mega textile parks will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for the textiles sector, attracts investment of crores and create lakhs of jobs. It will be a great example of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Make For the World,’ Modi said in another tweet.

PM MITRA parks will seek to create integrated textiles value chain at one location covering spinning, weaving, processing/dyeing and printing to garment manufacturing.

The Centre will give its support as part of the project cost.