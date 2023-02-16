Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sánchez reviewed bilateral initiatives and cooperation in areas such as defence, economic and commercial sectors in a telephonic conversation on Wednesday.

“They agreed to collaborate on issues such as digital infrastructure, climate action, clean energy transition and sustainable development,” per a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Modi briefed Sánchez on India’s priorities for G20 Presidency oriented towards working to promote oneness based on the theme of `One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

“I have reiterated Spain’s support for the Indian G20 presidency and we have agreed to continue strengthening our bilateral relations, especially in the areas of economy and trade,” Sánchez tweeted after his exchange with Modi.

Indian PM, in his tweet, said, “We discussed ways to further strengthen our growing bilateral relationship. Look forward to continuing our close cooperation as part of India’s G20 Presidency”.

Glad to speak with Prime Minister of Spain @sanchezcastejon. We discussed ways to further strengthen our growing bilateral relationship. Look forward to continuing our close cooperation as part of India's G20 Presidency. https://t.co/gwNq3UHETz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2023

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit