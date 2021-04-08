Modi urges States to ‘test, track, treat’ to bring Covid positivity rate below 5%

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday strongly urged the States to conduct proactive testing and strengthen governance in the next two to three weeks, which has been quite lax during the ongoing second wave of Covid pandemic.
Modi asked all States to organise ‘Tika Utsav’ between April 11 and 14 to ensure that maximum number of people are inoculated. He said there is a need to ramp up testing so that case the positivity rate can be brought down below 5 per cent.
The second wave is faster than the previous one and there is an upsurge in States such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. It is a matter of serious concern and there is a need to prevent further spread, Modi told States, urging that there is also a need to focus on micro-containment zones to stop the surge.
“We have to lay emphasis on ‘test, track, treat’ Covid appropriate behaviour and Covid management. Solution is proactive testing, so that home quarantine can be exercised effectively. We have to bring positive cases below 5 per cent”.
He reiterated that vaccination should not be taken lightly, and even after getting the jabs, people should not be casual. Those above 45 must be given shots and the target of contact tracing should not be less than 30 people in 72 hours.
“Our target is to do 70 per cent RT-PCR tests. Let the number of positive cases be high, but do maximum testing. Proper sample collection is very important and it can be checked through proper governance,” Modi said.
Modi also endorsed night curfew and requested the states to rename night curfew as ‘corona curfew’. “The world has accepted the concept of night curfew; it reminds people they are living in the corona times. It would be good to start this corona curfew around 9 pm and end it early morning,” Modi said.
Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered has crossed 9 crore on Thursday with 9,40,96,689 shots given till 8 pm. A total of 34,73,083 vaccine shots were given on Thursday till 8 pm. This is the second consecutive day when the country reported the sharpest rise in cases, pushing the Thursday tally to 1,26,789 infections till 8:00 am. India's total Covid tally is 1,29,28,574, of which the total recoveries are 1,18,51393; active cases are at 9,10,319 and the death toll has increased to 1,66,862 with 685 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mallika Srinivasan is the first person from the private sector to head the all-powerful PESB. Will she ring in ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...