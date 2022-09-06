Moody’s: Do not expect global challenges, inflation to derail India’s growth recovery

Moody’s Investors Service, on Tuesday, re-affirmed India’s rating at Baa3 Stable and said the country’s credit profile reflects key strengths, including its large and diversified economy, with high growth potential, a relatively strong external position, and a stable domestic financing base for government debt.

“We do not expect rising challenges to the global economy, including the impact of the Russia-Ukraine military conflict, higher inflation, and the tightening financial conditions on the back of policy tightening, to derail India’s ongoing recovery from the pandemic in 2022 and 2023,” it further said.

Economic growth forecast

The agency had on September 1 slashed India’s economic growth projection for 2022 to 7.7 per cent from its previous forecast of 8.8 per cent on the grounds that rising interest rates, uneven monsoon, and slowing global growth will dampen economic momentum on a sequential basis.

In its latest report, it has forecast GDP growth for the year ending March 2023 at 7.6 per cent for India.

“The downward revision assumes that higher inflation, rising interest rates, uneven monsoons, and slowing global growth will dampen economic momentum on a sequential basis,” it said.

GDP growth for 2023 is pegged at 6.3 per cent. CPI inflation is projected at 6.8 per cent this year and at 5 per cent in 2023.

“The stable outlook reflects our view that the risks from negative feedback between the economy and financial system are receding,” it said, adding that, with higher capital buffers and greater liquidity, banks and nonbank financial institutions (NBFIs) pose much less risk to the sovereign than we previously anticipated, facilitating the ongoing recovery from the pandemic.

“While risks stemming from a high debt burden and weak debt affordability remain, we expect that the economic environment will allow for a gradual narrowing in the general government fiscal deficit over the next few years, avoiding further deterioration in the sovereign credit profile,” it further noted.

Factors affecting economic growth

Significantly, the agency has said it considers India’s economy to be highly exposed to climate change risks.

“For example, monsoon rains are critical for the agricultural sector, given that almost half the country’s farm land is unirrigated,” it noted, adding that excessive use of groundwater and rising temperatures have contributed to significant water scarcity challenges.

Moody’s said it could upgrade the rating if India’s economic growth potential increased materially beyond its expectations, supported by effective implementation of economic and financial sector reforms.

It also warned that weaker economic conditions than currently expected that pointed to lower growth over the medium term and/or a resurgence of financial sector risks would put downward pressure on the rating.