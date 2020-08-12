Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act is a ‘revolution’, says Gadkari

Can money make the waste go round?
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday termed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 as a ‘revolution’ which would go a long way in improving the road safety scenario in the country and to great extent reduce loss of lives.
“The Motor Vehicle Amendment is a revolution in India because it falls under the ‘Concurrent list’ where both the Centre and State can enact laws but we don’t have majority in some States and in the upper house of Parliament,” Gadkari said, adding, “For a year, I tried to convince all the political parties and stakeholders to bring this amendment.”
He also added that the amended Act has increased penalties to act as a deterrent against traffic violations, brought stricter provisions in respect of offences like juvenile driving, drunken driving, driving without licence, dangerous driving and over-speeding besides streamlining third-party insurance compensation for hit and run cases.
He was addressing a webinar titled, ‘India-Australia: Opportunities for collaboration in Road Safety/ Infrastructure & MSMEs’ organised by the Western India Chapter Committee of Indo-Australian Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Womennovator and supported by the Australian Government (DFAT & Austrade).
Noting that road engineering is one of the key factors of accidents, Gadkari said ‘black spots’ in highways is where repeated accidents take place so road improvement will come with improvement in black spots.
“We have already submitted projects to the World Bank and ADB and both have sanctioned ₹7,000 crore each so now we are improving black spots in State and national highways with the cooperation of several State governments,” he added.
Highlighting agriculture, rural and tribal sectors as the key priority areas for the government, Gadkari said the government is focussed on creating employment opportunities which require foreign investment. He also added that currently there are 22 green expressway projects and several other road projects which will drastically reduce travel time.
Gadkari, who also heads the Ministry of Shipping, said, the country’s port efficiency and capacity has doubled in the last few years.
Highlighting the government initiatives support to MSMEs Gadkari, who also heads the minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, said a funds of fund for ₹50,000 crore has been created to provide government equity to these small businessmen. He also invited Pension fund and Insurance investors to invest in Indian MSMEs and benefit from their growth.
“Your leader and my leader share many values and principles and the Australian government would do anything needed to foster its bilateral relationship with India,” said Michael McCormack, Deputy Prime Minister of Australia and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development.
Highlighting that Australian companies are among the most active investors in road infrastructure and associated safety technologies in India, Barry O'Farrell AO, Australian High Commissioner to India said Australia will work with India to reduce the terrible loss of lives caused by road accidents.
“A few areas demonstrate the achievement and future potential of the two-way exchange of expertise, technology and investment such as road infrastructure and road safety,” O'Farrell added.
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Even as energy markets seem to be elbowing out coal, the privatisation of the industry is happening, says M ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
Investment of profit in capital gains bonds helps you save tax on long-term gains
₹1067 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1055104010801094 Fresh long positions can buy initiated with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers at current levels. The ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...