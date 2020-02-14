Economy

MSME in Tamil Nadu | An up-close view

Annapurani V | Updated on February 14, 2020 Published on February 14, 2020

Representative image

Tamil Nadu continues to be a vibrant industrial State, with a large base of big factories and small units. The State has an estimated seven lakh registered micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), or about 15.1 per cent of all such units in the country, with Rs 32,000 crore of an estimated investment in them. The State has received thousands of new investment proposals as seen from (Policy Note of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department - 2019-2020). Here’s a look at the industrial scene in the State.

