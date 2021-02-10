Economy

No proposal to lower excise duty on petrol, diesel: Dharmendra Pradhan

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on February 10, 2021 Published on February 10, 2021

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks at Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, February 10   -  PTI

The price of petrol has reached ₹94.12 per litre in Mumbai, having risen 4 per cent since the start of the year

As petrol and diesel pries soar, the government is yet to consider lowering of the excise duty, Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The price of petrol has reached ₹94.12 per litre in Mumbai, having risen 4 per cent since the start of the year.

“There is no such proposal (to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel) at present,” Pradhan told Parliament. “Taxes are increased or decreased depending on several factors like requirement of the government, market situation etc.”

The Central government has relied primarily on the excise duty from diesel and petrol for revenue throughout the Covid-19-induced economic contraction, when other streams of revenue dried up. In the first half of 2020, when crude prices slumped as economies across the world shut down to contain coronavirus, the government had followed its long-standing strategy of hiking the excise duty, instead of passing the benefit of lower crude prices onto consumers.

Now, as crude prices climb back up amid oil producing nations’ decision to restrict supply, retail prices in India are expected to touch ₹100 per litre unless the excise duty is lowered.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 10, 2021
customs and excise
energy and resource
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.