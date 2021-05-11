Economy

Nomura India Business Resumption Index sees sharp drop for the week ended May 9

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 11, 2021

Rolling state-wide lockdowns hurt sequential growth

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) fell to 64.5 for the week ended May 9 from 69.7 the prior week (i.e., 35.5pp below pre-pandemic levels). The index is now at levels last seen in mid-June, after having fully recovered in February.

· The fall continues to be driven by a sharp fall in mobility. Google’s workplace and retail & recreation mobility indices fell by 10pp from the prior week, while the Apple driving index fell by 8pp. Power demand also fell by 4.1 per cent w-o-w (week-on-week), although the labour participation rate inched higher to 41.3 per cent vs 38.9 per cent last week. "The sharp drop in NIBRI suggests that the rolling state-wide lockdowns are hurting sequential growth. We would, however, caution that the drop in mobility exaggerates the hit to economic activity. International experiences suggest the correlation between mobility and GDP growth is much weaker during the second wave, due to more targetted restrictions and more pandemic-adept consumers and businesses," Nomura said.

“We recently lowered our GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 9.8 per cent y-o-y from 11.5 per cent (FY22: 10.8% from 12.6%), reflecting a larger lockdown-led loss of sequential momentum in Q2. We expect a localised hit in Q2 and believe that medium-term tailwinds (vaccine pivot, global recovery, easy financial conditions) remain intact,” it added.

Published on May 11, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

economy (general)
gdp
business (general)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.