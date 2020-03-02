NRDC offers seed funding for manufacturing start-ups

Tracking Deals
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
The National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) invites applications from manufacturing start-ups for seed funding.
Under this scheme, NRDC, which comes under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Government of India, will take an equity stake up to a maximum of 26 per cent in the start-up, and will invest at the most ₹30 lakh in each start-up. The last date for submitting an application, after two deadline extensions, is March 8.
The ‘Seed funding for promotion of manufacturing start-ups’ scheme is intended to support innovations that have a potential to “build and shape the development of technology-driven entrepreneurs”. Through the scheme, NRDC hopes to “create the best possible environment for high impact entrepreneurs” to start and grow their business.
“It is high-stake investing, which can result in unexpected results,” says the NRDC document that gives the background to the application. Back-to-back, NRDC will network with ‘seed investors’ from whom the money will come. This way, NRDC expects to attract bigger projects, share risks, do a more thorough evaluation and save on processing and financing costs.
Applicants should be manufacturing start-ups and early-stage growth focused innovative companies, incorporated under the Companies Act and must have been in existence for at least six months. Further, the start-up should be registered with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.
The applicant company may be engaged in fabrication, testing and trial of prototypes, setting up pilot or demonstration plants or field trials.
The full application form and the investment agreement may be accessed here: http://nrdcindia.com/assets/vendor/filemanager/userfiles/Tenders/Seed2020.pdf
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
Challenges remain on profitability and return on investment
Offbeat Tracks takes tourists to ‘experience-centric’ destinations
Naropa Fellowship fosters entrepreneurs to innovate in the Himalayan region
Despite its decline last week, the charts suggest a possible recovery
But India’s substantial carry-over stocks, better sowing next year will restrict the gain
Steel inventoriesat a record;fuel stockpilesnear capacity
The mandatory long-term third party insurance that kicked in in 2018 has opened up a myriad of options and ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...