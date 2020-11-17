Oil PSUs to start procurement of ethanol from maize soon

iPhone 12 Mini: Just the right size for many
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) will soon start the procurement process for ethanol from maize, widening the supply sources for ethanol production.
The procurement process for ethanol from FCI surplus rice has started for the 2020-21 period.
Besides being environment friendly and reducing import dependence, it would help farmers increase their income levels. The additional sources of ethanol from surplus rice and maize are likely to widen supply sources all over the country.
At annual motor spirit (petrol) consumption estimated at about 4,600 crore litres, 450-460 crore litres of ethanol will be required during the December 2020 to November 2021 cycle.
The government has targeted ethanol blending in petrol to achieve 10 per cent and 20 per cent blending by 2022 and 2030, respectively.
“We are on our way to achieving ethanol blending of petrol target of 10 per cent by 2022, as additional sources for ethanol have been added,” said Arun Singh, Director (Marketing) & Director (Refineries), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
To improve supplies of 10 per cent ethanol blended petrol, the government has introduced various policy initiatives to widen the feedstock options for production of ethanol. The government has allowed procurement of ethanol from indigenous supplies made from six feedstocks, including 100 per cent sugarcane juice/ sugar syrup/ sugar, ‘B-Heavy’ molasses, ‘C-Heavy’ molasses, damaged foodgrains, surplus rice from FCI and maize.
PSU oil marketing companies are required to blend 10 per cent ethanol in petrol under the National Policy on Biofuels 2018 Ethanol Blended Program (EBP).
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
The 104-year-old prison in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, steeped in history, is fascinating, says its top ...
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...