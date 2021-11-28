Omicron impact: Travel industry in ‘wait-and-watch’ mode

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The Indian tourism industry, which is hoping for a revival after being badly hit for almost two years, is on a wait-and-watch mode on the impact the new Covid variant Omicron might have on the sector.
“It’s going to be a tough call for the industry as nobody knows how much will it affect tourism. The impact of it (Omicron) on those who are fully vaccinated is yet to be known. So, we will have to wait and watch for a while,” said Tarun Thakral, COO, Le Meridien.
There is a possibility that India might ban flights coming from South Africa and other European countries. Right now, the government is focussing on doing proper screening at the airports for those coming from these countries, he added.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified as ‘at risk’ to mitigate the spread of Omicron.
“There was a severe impact of Covid on travel industry where everything was on standstill and the industry is still in the process of recovery. The new variant can pose a serious threat; however, we have not seen any impact on travel bookings yet. There are few queries from customers to know more about the variant and get clarity regarding flights; so we need to wait and watch,” said Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip.
Industry insiders also said that they have barely come out of the disaster caused due to the pandemic, so need of the hour is to take proper precautions and ban those coming from South Africa and Zimbabwe.
“We need to realise that Covid is not going to go anywhere and the new variants will keep coming one after the other. The most that can be done is to ban the flights coming from the countries where the cases have been found. If the overall travel is suspended once again then more people will die of economic starvation than Covid,” said Subhash Goyal, President, Confederation of Tourism Professionals.
Recently, the government announced resumption of the international flights from December 15 after a gap of almost two years. However, as many as 14 countries have been excluded from the list. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra has called for a rethink on the easing of international travel curbs in light of the emergence of the new variant.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...