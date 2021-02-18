PE-VC investments down 35% at $1.6 b in January

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) investments in January 20201 stood at $1.6 billion across 80 deals, a 35 per cent fall from the same month last year, primarily on account of fewer large deals. From a sector perspective, e-commerce emerged as the top sector recording investments worth $689 million, the first time in over two years.
The investments were 77 per cent lower from December 2020 ($2.5 billion in January 2019 and $7.1 billion in December 2020). The reporting month also recorded three PE-backed initial public offerings (IPOs) worth $165 million, according to a report by Indian Private Equity & Venture Capital Association and EY (IVCA-EY).
Also read: PE-VC investments fell by 8% in January-November
The month recorded three large deals (value greater than $100 million) worth $680 million compared to five large deals worth $1.4 billion in January 2019 and 12 large deals worth $6.0 billion in December 2020. The largest deals saw a group of investors including Tencent, Lightspeed, Altimeter Capital invest $280 million in Udaan.com, an online B2B trading platform, followed by Tiger Global, Steadview, Fidelity and others investing $250 million in Zomato, a platform for online food ordering and delivery.
In January, growth investments were the largest deal segment with $717 million recorded across 17 deals ($1 billion across 14 deals in January 2019). Start-up investments recorded $599 million across 52 deals ($449 million across 50 deals in January 2019). Buyouts recorded $150 million in investments in one deal ($71 million across three deals in January 2019).
With about 15 deals, e-commerce accounted for 43 per cent of all investments in January and the second-highest value of monthly investments in the sector in the past 18 months. Infrastructure was next in line with $177 million invested across four deals, followed by financial services with $176 million invested across 15 deals and then pharmaceuticals with $111 million invested across three deals.
The month recorded nine exits worth $313 million, 32 per cent lower than the value of exits in January 2019 ($461 million) and 70 per cent lower than the value recorded in December 2020 ($1 billion). IPO exits in January 2021 were highest at $165 million across three deals. The largest exit in January 2021 saw Sequoia sell partial stake (8.8 per cent) in Indigo Paints for $87 million.
The fund-raise in January stood at $854 million compared to $742 million during the same month of last year. The largest fund-raise was by Godrej Fund Management which raised $250 million in the first tranche of its $500-million fund to develop prime office buildings.
Also read: ‘EdTech start-ups on a roll, raise funding of $2.2 b in 2020’
“Looking ahead, the deal pipeline remains robust and investment teams of most large- and medium-sized PE funds are working flat out diligencing and negotiating multiple deals. In our view, the global macro has thrust the India investment opportunity in a favourable position and most PE/VC investors are inclined towards investing increased amounts in larger deals,” Vivek Soni, Partner and National Leader Private Equity Services, EY, said.
“Notwithstanding the slow start to PE/VC investments in January, we expect things to pick up and retain our bullish outlook for 2021 for both PE/VC investments as well as exits,” he added.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...