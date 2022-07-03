hamburger

PE-VC investments during quarter ended June 2022 declined 25% to $11.3 billion

TE Raja Simhan | Updated on: Jul 03, 2022

There were fewer new Unicorns in the June quarter

Private Equity-Venture Capital (PE-VC) investments in India during the quarter ended June 2022, at $11.3 billion across 315 deals, registering an over 25 per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2021 (which saw $15.2 Billion being invested across 264 deals).

The investment amount was also down almost 30 per cent compared to the immediate previous quarter (which saw $16 billion being invested across 390 deals). It marked three continuous quarters of decline, showing data from Venture Intelligence, a Chennai-based research service focused on private company financials, transactions, and valuations.

However, the PE-VC investment figures for the first six months of 2022 - at $27.4 billion (across 705 deals) - were 15 per cent higher than the same period in 2021 (which saw $23.9 billion being invested across 526 deals).

Fewer Unicorns

The June quarter saw the minting of four new Unicorns - Leadsquared, Purplle, PhysicsWallah and Open Financial Technologies - compared to 11 in Q1'21 and 14 in the immediate previous quarter. Overall, Unicorn startups in India attracted close to $8.5 billion worth of investments in H1'22 - down by 16 per cent compared to the same period last year (which saw $10.1 billion being invested in Unicorn Startups), says the research.

The $805 million investment into mobile-based Content and News aggregator Unicorn – Dailyhunt (from Sumeru Ventures, Luxor Capital, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan, Sofina, Baillie Gifford, and CPPIB) - accounted for 7 per cent of PE-VC investment pie in Q2'22.

The other top PE-VC deals of Q2'22 included the $775 million purchase of six toll road projects from Welspun Enterprises by Actis and the $593 million acquisition of IDFC AMC by a private equity consortium investors GIC, ChrysCapital, and others. This was followed by a $304 million pre-IPO fundraise by logistics tech startup Delhivery and a $285 million fundraise by Hindustan Ports, a local arm of UAE-based DP World operating five container terminals in India, the research said.

Published on July 03, 2022
