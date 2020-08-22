PM Modi convenes meeting; discusses ways to boost toy manufacturing in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with senior Ministers and officials to discuss ways to boost manufacturing and global imprint of Indian toys.

India is home to several toy clusters and thousands of artisans who produce indigenous toys which not only have cultural connect but also helps in building life-skills and psychomotor skills among children at an early age, Modi highlighted at the meeting.

He said such clusters should be promoted through innovative and creative methods.

Vocal for Local

It was informed that Indian toy market has huge potential and can bring a transformative change in the industry by promoting ‘Vocal for Local’ under AatmaNirbhar Bharat campaign.

Modi said focus should be on use of technology and innovation and also towards manufacturing quality products that meet global standards, an official release said.

Impact of toys on psychomotor / cognitive skills of children and how it can become a means for societal change thereby helping shape the future generation of the Nation was also discussed, the release added.

Highlighting importance of toys in moulding a child’s mind, Prime Minister said toys aligned with Indian culture and ethos should be used as pedagogical tools across all AnganwadiCentres and Schools for all-round development of children.

He even suggested that youth should be engaged to come up with innovative designs and toys that can instill a sense of pride towards National goals & achievements.