PM Modi to virtually attend BIMSTEC Summit today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 5th edition of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit virtually today. Leaders from the seven-member countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, will sign the BIMSTEC Charter, which will strengthen the institutional architecture of the group.

“The Covid pandemic-related challenges, and the uncertainties within the international system that all BIMSTEC members are facing, imparts greater urgency to the goal of taking BIMSTEC technical and economic cooperation to the next level,” according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

‘Energetic business collaboration’

This is expected to be the main subject of deliberations by leaders at the Summit hosted by Sri Lanka. Leaders are also scheduled to sign a ‘BIMSTEC Masterplan for Transport Connectivity’ for better alignment of member countries’ national transportation and connectivity networks.

“It must be fully backed by energetic business collaboration. We must also accelerate efforts on ongoing initiatives such as the establishment of a coastal shipping ecosystem, of port facilities, of ferry services in the Bay of Bengal, as also power grid interconnectivity and a regional motor vehicles agreement,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said at the BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Colombo on Tuesday.