Audit regulator NFRA updates database on companies, auditors

National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), the country’s sole independent audit regulator, on Friday said it has updated its database of companies and their auditors as on March 31, 2021 that came under its regulatory ambit.

This comprises of 6,820 companies, including 5,563 listed companies, 1,156 unlisted and 101 Insurance and Banking Companies. The details of 2,079 auditors of such entities have also been included in the database, an official release said.

Creation of this database involves steps like identification and verification of the primary data source and reconciliation of data (such as Corporate Identification Number (CIN) which is dynamic) from different sources. In this regard, the NFRA has been engaging with the Corporate Data Management (CDM) division of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and three recognised Stock Exchanges in India, the release added.

NFRA has regulatory oversight on auditors of public interest entities which covers both listed entities and large unlisted companies.