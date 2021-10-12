Centre accuses States of profiteering from power rather than meeting consumer needs

As various States notched up the volume against Centre for paucity of coal and resultant power outages, the Centre hit back on Tuesday morning, accusing the States of selling power at higher price in power exchanges while load-shedding for consumers at the same time. The Centre, however, did not name any States that are indulging in such stated profiteering in this hour of crisis.

In an office memorandum, the Power Ministry said, “As per the guidelines for allocation of power, 15 per cent power from the Central Generating Stations (CGS) is kept under ‘unallocated power’ which is allocated by the Central Government to the needy States. At present, the demand from coal-based power plants has increased. It has been observed that some States are not supplying power to their consumers and imposing load-shedding in some areas. On the other hand, they are selling power in the power exchanges at a high price,” said the Power Ministry memorandum.

“The States are requested to use the unallocated power for supplying electricity to the consumers of the State. In case of surplus power, the States are requested to intimate so that this power can be reallocated to other needy States. If any State is found selling power in power exchanges or not scheduling this unallocated power, their unallocated power may be temporarily reduced or withdrawn and reallocated to other States,” the memorandum added.

Delhi government accusations

In a separate release, the Centre responded to the Delhi Government’s accusations of NTPC not supplying power to Delhi. The Power Ministry said instructions have been issued to NTPC and DVC to secure power supply to the Capital.

“NTPC and DVC may offer the normative declared capacity to the Delhi discoms as per their allocations made to them under respective PPAs, from their coal-based power stations. NTPC may offer the normative declared capacity (DC) to the Delhi discoms as per their allocations (from gas-based power plants) made to them under respective PPAs. The gas available from all sources including SPOT, LT-RLNG etc may be included while offering the DC to Delhi discoms,” said the Power Ministry.