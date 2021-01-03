Centre suspends MD of Hindustan Newsprint

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises has suspended R. Gopala Rao, Managing Director of Hindustan Newsprint Ltd, Velloor near Kottayam from the post, pending further inquiry.
Rao has been placed under suspension with immediate effect till further orders. The government order dated December 31, 2020 signed by Rao Vineet Kumar, Under Secretary, noted that the continuance of the official in present position was likely to interfere with the process of fair and transparent investigation.
The order further directed Rao not to enter any of the company offices during the suspension period, unless called upon by a competent authority in writing. He is required not to leave the company headquarters without prior permission of the Competent Authority.
HNL sources said the government order followed a CVC enquiry against the official based on a flurry of corruption charges raised by company employees, trade unions and supply contractors. Rao had taken charge as Managing Director of HNL in November 2016.
Since July 2018, the company's financial creditors approached the National Company Law tribunal with its production plant remaining shut, and it now is undergoing the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process. Recently, the Kerala Government announced its plan to take over the company using the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) fund as part of its 100-days Action Plan.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
New Year offers opportunities in equity, debt and gold.But your need to tread with caution
Market awaits cues from Q3 numbers and Budget, among other things, in New Year
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, they you should get personal accident insurance ...
Wild vines in the Northeast bear a special kind of pepper that may soon hit the markets
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
Poised to be the ‘new Nutella’, a Belgian cookie butter has social media all agog
Happy New Year!On this day in 1954, the Bharat Ratna Awards were instituted. This quiz is all about India’s ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...