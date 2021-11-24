Cryptocurrencies prices drop in India after Centre moves bill

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
All major cryptocurrencies were trading down by 15-20 per cent on Wednesday morning on Indian exchanges after the Government moved a bill to regulate cryptocurrencies. Ethereum was down 18 per cent and Bitcoin was down by 18 per cent at 9:45 am on Wazir X. Shiba Ina and Dogecoin was down 27 per cent and 20 per cent respectively. The prices in the global market seemed to be unaffected perhaps due to the smaller volumes being traded in India compared to other countries.
The Centre will introduce a Bill to regulate cryptocurrency and ostensibly ban all private cryptocurrencies, along with 25 other pieces of legislation, in the winter session of Parliament that begins on November 29.
The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, which is yet to be officially approved by the Cabinet, seeks to create a facilitative framework for creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India.
Cryptocurrency players in India, however, said that while the description of the draft bill appears to be the same as in January 2021, several noteworthy events have occurred since January.
“First, the Parliamentary Standing Committee invited a public consultation, and then thePrime Minister himself came forward to call for crypto regulations in India. That being said, let’s respectfully wait to find out more about the draft bill to be tabled in the Parliament,” said an industry source.
