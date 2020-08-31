Policy

Domestic companies ink deal with Defence Ministry for supply of Pinaka rocket launchers

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 31, 2020 Published on August 31, 2020

These supplies will be to the Indian Army at an approximate cost of ₹2,580 crore

The centre has inked a deal with domestic companies for the supply of Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS).

An official statement said that the Acquisition Wing of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) had signed contracts with Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), Tata Power Company Limited (TPCL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the supply of Six Pinaka Regiments. These supplies will be to the Artillery Regiment of the Indian Army at an approximate cost of ₹2,580 crore.

Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) has been indigenously designed and developed by DRDO.

These Six Pinaka Regiments comprise 114 launchers with Automated Gun Aiming & Positioning System (AGAPS) and 45 Command Posts to be procured from TPCL and L&T and 330 vehicles to be procured from BEML. These Six Pinaka Regiments will be operationalised along the Northern and Eastern Borders of India to further enhance the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces. Induction of Six Pinaka Regiments is likely to be completed by 2024.

This project is under Buy (Indian) categorisation, with 70 per cent indigenous content.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 31, 2020
Army
defence
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.