EPF contributions for smaller units to continue for 3 more months

A crushing blow for airports
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
Employee can take away more cash while employer will have more liquidity as the government relaxed norms for contribution in the Employee Provident Fund Scheme (EPF). However, Central and State Public Sector Undertakings employer will continue to contribute based on the existing norm.
As a part of ‘Atamnirbhar Bharat’ package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced two measures --support under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) for payment of 12 per cent of employer and 12 per cent of employee contributions will continue for three more months i.e. June, July and August.
The other proposal states that statutory PF contribution of both employer and employee will be reduced to 10 per cent each from existing 12 per cent each for all establishments covered by EPFO for next three months. CPSEs and State PSUs will, however, continue to contribute 12 per cent as employer contribution.
According to the Finance Minister the first proposal will provide liquidity relief of ₹ 2,500 cr to 3.67 lakh establishments and for 72.22 lakh employees. The second proposal will provide relief to about 6.5 lakh establishments covered under EPFO and about 4.3 crore such employees, she said while adding that this will provide liquidity of ₹ 6,750 crore to employers and employees over 3 months.
Simply put, the government will continue to provide 24 per cent of amount comprising basic plus dearness allowance for employees and employers for a unit employing up to 100 persons and 90 per cent of those employees earning less than ₹ 15,000 a month. Earlier, this proposal was for the month of March, April and May.
Lohit Bhatia, President of Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) said that the Federation has been talking to the government regarding various non-cash/non-subsidy based announcements, among them reduction of employer and employee contribution was suggested as well for this financial year, thus reducing employment cost as well as increasing net take home salary for employees.
“While the government did announce the same its time bound for only three months , we would recommend this to be extended up to March 31, 2021 , as this is liquidity enhancing measure and has no bearing on Government finances directly,” he said.
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
Increased consumption demand, new export opportunities should augur well for sugar stocks
The large-cap-oriented fund has contained losses well in these difficult market conditions
At the first sign of trouble, one should exit credit risk funds: Arvind Chari, Head - Fixed Income and ...
All the five schemes in the category have posted negative one-year returns
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...