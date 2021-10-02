Finmin notifies rules to bury retrospective taxation

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Finance Ministry has notified rules to implement the new law burying retrospective taxation. These propose a framework to end past litigations and a mechanism to indemnify from any possible future litigations.
The rules have nine specified conditions as explanation for the law. Six of these conditions prescribe that companies concerned will irrevocably withdraw, discontinue and not pursue any law suits, arbitration, conciliation or mediation either in India or abroad. They will have to withdraw proceedings to enforce or pursue attachment in respect of any award against the Republic and/or all Indian affiliates. While two conditions are related with a structure for dealing with possible litigations in future, the final condition is on public declaration.
“The declarant and all the interested parties shall indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Republic of India and Indian affiliates from and against any and all costs, expenses (including attorneys’ fees and court’s fees), interest, damages, and liabilities of any nature arising out of or in any way relating to the assertion or, bringing, filing or maintaining of any claim, at any time after the date of furnishing the undertaking,” one of the conditions said.
Another condition said “the declarant and all the interested parties shall refrain from facilitating, procuring, encouraging or otherwise assisting any person (including but not limited to any related party or interested party) from bringing any proceeding or claims of any kind related to any relevant order or orders, or in relation to any award, order, judgment, or any other relief against the Republic of India or Indian affiliates in connection with any relevant order or orders.”
The concerned company will also have to issue a public notice or a press release to inform that any claims not longer subsist and indemnity against any claims made.
The rules define Indian affiliate as any department, agency, instrumentality, public sector company or any other entity of the Republic of India owned directly or indirectly in India or any other country or territory outside.
Also see: September GST collection at ₹1.17 lakh crore, exceeds pre Covid level
For the entire mechanism a new sub part, ‘J’ and rules ‘11UE & 11UF’ have been inserted in the Income Tax Rules 1962. Title of the sub part is ‘Indirect transfer prior to 28th May, 2012 of assets situate in India’. There are four forms and an appendix also to give effect to the amendment made by the 2021 Finance Act.
Interested company will have submit the undertaking in form 1 within 45 days from the date of commencement of the rules which is October 1. Post that the tax authority will have 15 days to pass an order and issue a certificate in Form 2. From the date of receipt of this form, the entity concerned will have two months to withdraw the litigation(s) and inform the Department via Form 3. Based on that, the jurisdictional Principal Commissioner or Commissioner will issue directions in form 4 stating that tax demand orders shall be deemed to have never been passed. This order will be binding on the Assessing Officer (AO), who will revoke the attachment (if any) and issue refund within 15 days.
Also see: Cairn-India dispute: New York court pauses tax suit
The new Finance Act amended the Income-Tax Act, 1961 and the Finance Act, 2012 to ensure that any demand raised for offshore indirect transfer of Indian assets made before May 28, 2012 will be nullified subject to some conditions like withdrawal of litigations. Once these conditions are fulfilled, the government will refund the tax amount paid by the companies. Seventeen tax demands were validated by the retrospective amendment, out of which the government got tax only in four cases.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Fret not if your bank or merchant is yet to comply with the guidelines. There is a way out.
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...