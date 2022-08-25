Former CEA KV Subramanian appointed as Executive Director at IMF

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, former Chief Economic Advisor, to the post of Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He has been appointed to this post from November 1, 2022 for three years, an executive order issued by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) on Thursday showed.

Subramanian, who is now a Professor (Finance) at Indian School of Business, had stepped down as CEA following completion of his three year tenure in October last year.

The tenure of incumbent ED Surjit S Bhalla has been curtailed upto October 31, 2022.

Subramanian is a PhD from University of Chicago. He had served on the Board of Bandhan Bank and the National Institute of Bank Management. He had also served on the RBI appointed expert committee on governance of banks.

It maybe recalled that Surjit Bhalla was appointed as the Executive Director for India on the Board of IMF in 2019. Bhalla succeeded former RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn, who died in the US after brief illness.