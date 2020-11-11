From January 1, e-invoicing mandatory for firms with turnover of ₹100 cr or more

Finance Ministry has notified e-Invoicing system for businesses having turnover of ₹100 crore or more with effect from January 1, 2021.

e-Invoicing for businesses with turnover up to ₹500 crore started on October 1. Now, the threshold has been lowered. Government has already announced that this system will be for all assesses with effect from April 1 next year.

e-Invoicing essentially involves reporting details of specified GST documents to a Government-notified portal and obtaining a reference number. It has many advantages for businesses such as standardisation, inter-operability, auto-population of invoice details into GST return and other forms (like an e-way bill), reduction in processing costs, reduction in disputes, improvement in payment cycles and thereby improving overall business efficiency.

Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner at EY said that aligned to the recent communications by various Government officials, e-invoicing has now been notified for ₹100 crore and above companies as well. “With only approximately 50 more days, these mid-size companies would need to soon gear up their processes/ IT systems to enable compliance with this new invoicing regulation,” he said.

The Government claim considerable advancements in technology sophistication, increased penetration of internet along with the availability of computer systems at a reasonable cost has made ‘e-invoice’, a popular choice worldwide. It hopes that this system will help in enhancing the ease of doing business.

In an interview to BusinessLine earlier this month Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey had said that with the help of e-invoice, the entire return would be automatically pre-populated and at the end of the month, the taxpayer will need to validate pre-populated return and pay the tax due. “We are trying to reduce the number of forms and generate everything from e-invoice itself as the invoice is base for various returns. Once we have a system in place for all, the compliance burden will significantly come down. In due course, e-way bill be linked to e-invoice. For exporter, e-invoice can become a declaration for customs. Also, e-invoice can lead to invoice-based lending. Banks can judge the potential of the borrower based on e-invoice as it has information receivables,” he mentioned.

The GST Council, in its 37th meeting on September 20, 2019, has recommended the introduction of an electronic invoice (‘e-invoice’) in GST in a phased manner. In the first month (October) of its operation, it began with 5-6 lakhs generation per day and ended the month with 29 lakhs as against expectation of 20-21 lakhs a day.