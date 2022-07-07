Gati Shakti portal maps key transmission projects across RE-rich states

The Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) portal will showcase key details of nine high-impact power transmission projects spread across six renewable energy (RE) rich states.

The PM Gati Shakti NMP portal provides ‘One-click Comprehensive view’ to steer and simplify the planning and implementation process by reduction of time and cost of implementation in power transmission projects. It would also aid in improving logistics efficiency through a single digital platform and multi-modal portal.

“In line with the goal of PM Gati Shakti, entire existing Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) lines have been mapped on the portal spanning across length and breadth of the country. Also, 90 per cent under construction ISTS lines have also been integrated in the portal and remaining 10 per cent are to be integrated after finalisation of route survey by respective Transmission Service Providers,” Power Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

One Sun, One World, One Grid

The Prime Minister’s call for ‘One Sun, One World, One Grid’ has set the tone for a strong and reliable transmission system which will support India’s RE ambitions along with supplementing growth of renewables globally. Power transmission has been an enabler in the RE story and various key power projects are enabling RE evacuation across the country.

High-impact power projects

“Of these projects, the Power Ministry has undertaken 9 high-impact power projects (10 number of transmission lines) spanning over 6 RE rich states-Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu. The projects requisite details have been mapped in the portal, by creating a separate layer of ISTS transmission lines incorporating basic data (like Line route, tower location, location of substation, name of owner etc.),” the Ministry said.

For the development of power transmission projects, PM Gati Shakti NMP portal shall play a critical role in planning, tendering, implementation and approval stages.

At the planning stage, users shall identify the tentative length of the planned transmission line and location of the substation(s). Under the tendering/bidding stage, the survey agency will utilise the portal for identifying the best techno-economical route.

During the Implementation stage, based on the actual conditions, finalisation of the transmission line route and location of substation shall be done. Lastly, approval stage is envisaged for single window clearance.

The portal will ultimately aid in solving problems of infrastructure development by building a secure, sustainable, scalable and collaborative approach towards infrastructure planning for seamless connectivity to economic zones, the Ministry said.

Now, with the PM Gati Shakti NMP portal and onset of a more holistic and comprehensive approach towards planning for Ministries, Utilities and Infrastructure, we as a nation are well poised to take a giant stride towards evolving into a $5 trillion economy while enabling reliable ‘Power to All’, it added.

Game changer for multi-modal connectivity

Launched in October 2021, the PM Gate Shakti NMP would be a game changer providing multi-modal connectivity of infrastructure to various economic zones by leveraging technology extensively, including spatial planning tools with indigenous ISRO imagery developed by BISAG-N, Gujarat, fulfilling the objective of Atmanirbhar Bharat.