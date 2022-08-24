Govt exempts loose garments from packaged commodities rules

In a major relief to garment industry, the Government has clarified that goods in a packed form for safety or hygiene consideration during storage and transit before it reaches the point of purchase will not be considered as ‘packed’.

Following the clarification by the Government, garments and hosiery products, sold in loose form, will not be covered under the provisions of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, subject to providing a few details.

Most importantly, the government’s notification has given a clear definition of a “loose” Garment as one sold loose or open at the point of sale in such manner that the consumer can inspect the products before buying, said the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India.

Rajesh Masand, President, CMAI said by giving a precise description of what constitutes a loose garment, the Government has addressed a long standing grievance of the industry and will eliminate the inspector harassment faced by the industry.

CMAI has been representing to the concerned Ministries for years now that Garments can be seen, touched, felt and even tried on in most cases and should not be included in the ambit of a “packaged” commodity, which are usually bought by Consumer in a sealed form without having an opportunity to see, examine, or test the communicated parameters.

CMAI has agreed with the government to put in details on MRP, internationally accepted size indicators, name of the manufacturer or marketer or importer and contact details of consumer care, which will offer consumer protection.