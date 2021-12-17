Govt introduces Bill to let three professional bodies take disciplinary action on erring firms

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
In a significant move, the Government now proposes allowing the three professional institutes — CA Institute, Company Secretaries Institute and Cost Accountants Institute— to take disciplinary action against any erring firms, fulfilling a long-standing demand, which had sought legal empowerment on this matter.
In the absence of specific legal provisions enabling it to take action on erring firms, the CA Institute was unable to comprehensively deal with audit failures around the collapse of several high profile companies such as Satyam Computers, IL&FS and DHFL.
This legal hurdle is set to be now overcome with the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday introducing a Bill in Lok Sabha that provides for a separate chapter on registration of firms with the respective Institutes and included firms under the purview of the disciplinary mechanism. The CA Institute’s disciplinary mechanism currently covers action on erring members and not against firms. That position will change if this Bill were enacted into law, said experts.
This Bill — The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants, and the Company Secretaries ( Amendment) Bill 2021--also seeks to strengthen the disciplinary mechanism on chartered accountants, cost accountants and company secretaries by augmenting the capacity of the Disciplinary Directorate to deal with the complaints and information and providing time-bound disposal of the cases by specifying the time limits for speedy disposal of the cases against members of the Institutes.
The Bill also has provisions to address conflict of interest between the administrative and disciplinary arms of the Institute. It will provide autonomy to the Council of the respective Institutes to fix various fees. Currently, government approval is needed in deciding the level of the fees to be paid by members of these three professional institutes.
To enhance accountability and transparency, the Bill also provides for audit of accounts of the Institutes by a firm of chartered accountants to be appointed annually by the Council from the panel of auditors maintained by the Comptroller and Auditor-General of India.
