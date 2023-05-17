The Union Health Ministry will screen and list 75 million people, diagnosed with hypertension and diabetes on standard care by 2025 through primary health care centres in the country.

The treatment that is accepted by medical experts for a certain type of disease and that is widely used by healthcare professionals is called standard care.

According to Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, this will be the largest expansion of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in primary health care programme with a “community-based approach”.

“India is making efforts to achieve results in social indicators like life expectancy, maternal mortality rate, NCDs at par with developed nations”, Paul was quoted as per a statement issued by the Ministry.

Paul was speaking at a G20 co-branded event organised by the Ministry and WHO.

The Outcome Budget document of Union Budget 2023-2024 has for the first time introduced hypertension and diabetes treatment as output indicators reflecting reflects the government’s commitment to scale-up hypertension and diabetes coverage services.

To accelerate the prevention and management of hypertension, the screening SOPs need to be followed at the grassroots level. And detection should lead to outcomes. Paul urged all stakeholders to ensure that at least 80 per cent of the diagnosed people are under treatment.

In addition to the 75-25 initiative, the Shashakt Portal was launched for training of 40,000 primary health care medical officers on Standard Treatment Workflow for NCDs.

The National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD) now provides service for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Asthma, Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Diseases (NAFLD), ST Elevation of Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) apart from Hypertension, Diabetes and three forms of cancer - oral, breast and cervical.