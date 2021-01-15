India, Japan ink pact to enhance cooperation in ICT

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
India and Japan on Friday signed a pact to enhance cooperation in the field of information and communications technology (ICT) with focus on aspects like 5G, telecom security and submarine optical fibre cable.
According to an official release, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Minister for Communications, Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad and Japanese Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications Takeda Ryota.
It was exchanged through a video conference, the release said.
"Department of Telecom, Government of India, and Ministry of Communications, Government of Japan, will enhance mutual cooperation in the field of 5G technologies, telecom security, submarine optical fibre cable system to islands of India, and spectrum management," it said.
The two countries will also cooperate smart cities, high altitude platform for broadband in unconnected areas, disaster management and public safety, the release added.
It has been agreed that apart from the ministry-level cooperation, Government of India organisations such as C-DOT and ITI Ltd along with industry partners from Japan would also be part of this cooperation.
Prasad urged the Japanese electronics industry to invest in India and avail the benefits of the new technologies. The minister further highlighted the huge potential India holds for Japanese investors in the field of 5G and 5G-based services, internet of things, and digital health technologies.
Prasad cited the timely execution of connecting Andaman and Nicobar Islands with submarine optical fibre cable as a shining example of cooperation between India and Japan.
The minister highlighted that attractive polices like production-linked incentive scheme had brought large amount of investments to India in the field of electronics manufacturing, during the pandemic.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Option price falls more than it rises for the same change in underlying
A long-term vacation here is worth a check-in
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
While good writing wars against the cliché, television gives it a natural home
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...