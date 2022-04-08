India opens up booster dose for 18 years and above

India on Friday opened up the precautionary vaccine doses (the third shot) for all aged 18 years and above. The vaccines will, however, be available across private vaccination centres from April 10 onwards.

For the precaution dose or a booster shot, all those over 18 years or completing nine months after administering the second dose would be eligible.

The ongoing free programme through government centres to administer the first, second and the precaution doses to healthcare, frontline workers and the citizens 60 years and above would be accelerated.

About 96 per cent of all aged 15 years and above received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, while the 83 per cent had both the doses.